Hearing Health Foundation's Hearing Restoration Project (HRP) scientist, Stefan Heller
, was published in Cell Reports
on June 9, 2015. Heller's lab identified patterns of gene expression that my determine whether the ear's inner pillar cells can give rise to new hair cells, which are key to hearing. This discovery could lead to new ways of evaluating, in animal models, experimental drug treatments intended to prevent hearing loss or restore hearing. Learn more about the HRP
, Heller's research
and the path to a cure
for hearing loss and tinnitus.
Supporters Adam and Nada Mussomeli hosted an intimate fundraiser, featuring the artwork of their incredibly talented son Alex (age 11). Alex has sensorineural hearing loss and uses a hearing aid in his left ear and a cochlear implant in his right ear. Alex dreams of the day when HHF's Hearing Restoration Project finds a cure.
Help us change the course of hearing research and find a cure for hearing loss and tinnitus! Hearing Health Foundation’s “Name a Research Grant” program enables donors to name and fund a specific research grant in their name or in honor or memory of a loved one.