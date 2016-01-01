 
Hearing Health Foundation's Hearing Restoration Project (HRP) scientist, Stefan Heller, was published in Cell Reports on June 9, 2015. Heller's lab identified patterns of gene expression that my determine whether the ear's inner pillar cells can give rise to new hair cells, which are key to hearing. This discovery could lead to new ways of evaluating, in animal models, experimental drug treatments intended to prevent hearing loss or restore hearing. Learn more about the HRPHeller's research and the path to a cure for hearing loss and tinnitus.
 
  
Supporters Adam and Nada Mussomeli hosted an intimate fundraiserfeaturing the artwork of their incredibly talented son Alex (age 11). Alex has sensorineural hearing loss and uses a hearing aid in his left ear and a cochlear implant in his right ear. Alex dreams of the day when HHF's Hearing Restoration Project finds a cure.
 
Alex’s paintings were sold with all the proceeds going to hearing research. HHF thanks Alex, Adam and Nada Mussomeli, and the event’s attendees for their generosity. Interested in planning a fundraiser? Email us at fundraise@hhf.org
 
  
Help us change the course of hearing research and find a cure for hearing loss and tinnitus! Hearing Health Foundation’s “Name a Research Grant” program enables donors to name and fund a specific research grant in their name or in honor or memory of a loved one.
 
We're currently planning for our 2017 grant cycle. If you're interested in naming a research grant in any discipline within the hearing and balance space, such as Usher Syndrome, hyperacusis, stria, or tinnitus, please contact development@hhf.org
 

Otonomy, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel drug therapies for disorders of the inner and middle ear, is one of our Partners for Hearing Health. By becoming a Partner for Hearing Health, organizations affirm their commitment to our programs, which enhance the lives of those affected by hearing loss, tinnitus, and other hearing-related disorders. If your company or organization is interested in the Partner for Hearing Health program, please contact us at development@hhf.org
 
  
 
It's remarkable to me that the Hearing Restoration Project (HRP) is five years old! While the past five years revealed that regeneration of sensory hair cells is more complex than anticipated, our scientists have nonetheless made significant progress.
 
 
Did you know that by simply by using your smartphone, you can help prevent hearing loss and tinnitus?
 
 
 
